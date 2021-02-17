Strong winds continue for parts of the Central Coast

We started the day with some low clouds here but increasing winds mix much of that out.

Advisories continue for parts of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. In Santa Barbara's high county and the passes and canyons and adjacent Southcoast, the advisory is for winds 20-30 with gusts to 40-50mph into 10pm, for the west facing Santa Barbara and SLO county beaches and coastal valleys the advisory is also until 10pm but winds are only expected to be 20-30mph with gusts to 40mph. All the winds are northwest to north.

Those winds will turn offshore Wednesday during the night and morning hours and also be locally gusty at times. This will set the stage for slightly warmer temperatures with more sunshine.

Another weak cold front is on the way for Friday and similar to Monday's frontal passage some mist and drizzle may take place but the larger impact again will be wind with 15-30mph NW winds resuming Friday night into Saturday. Then the wind shift re-develops for more northeasterly flow into the weekend for more dry and warmer weather. We could even see some mid to high-70s.

Models are quiet on significant rain chances but some climate modeling is showing potential for March but several weeks out this needs to be taken with a grain of salt.