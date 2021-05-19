Strong winds continue in the forecast

Strong northwest winds developed again on Wednesday with another round of advisories for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The difference with today's advisories is that not only are they the expected re-posting but also an extension of the advisory into late Thursday.

NW Winds for the Central Coast of 15-25mph will also likely see some wind gusts to 35mph. For the Santa Barbara county high country, passes-canyons and adjacent Southcoast the high wind warning has been replaced by a wind advisory and it will not expire until 6am Friday for winds 25-35mph with gusts to 60mph.

There is no advisory for interior areas but it will get windier than it has been with 15-30mph winds on Thursday but not as windy Friday.

Temperature are also starting to take a hit today but a much cooler Thursday is developing with beaches in the 50s and 60s, coastal valleys in the 60s and inland temps down to the lower 70s. These cooler conditions last into Friday before a little rebound Sunday, a bigger temperature jump is expected Monday.

The reason for the wind and the temperature dip is a digging trough of low pressure out of the PacNW, a lot of cool air and jet stream energy will migrate thru the area into Saturday.

We won't get rain locally but northern California will get some showers and even some low elevation snows thru Friday along with the high winds we are seeing.