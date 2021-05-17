Stronger winds this week will help with pace of clearing

This week's weather will make a transition from the cool and cloudy conditions from over the weekend. There were even some spots that saw measurable precipitation. Monday was a bit of a transition day with generally partly cloudy skies and recovering temperatures.

Late Monday into early Tuesday will likely see the redevelopment of some night and morning marine clouds with pockets of mist and drizzle however winds will start to pick up, afternoon NW winds should be about 15-25mph which will help mix those clouds out. Those winds are onshore so temps will stay mild but should see a good bump over Monday's.

Winds pick up even more Wednesday thru Friday where coastal winds of 15-30 with higher gusts this will produce more partly cloudy skies and keep temps mild and as a result temps go back down.

Another upper level low pressure system might swing thru this weekend.

Right now it looks like Saturday would be on the cooler than average side, but not as cold as this last weekend. Inland temps in the 70s and 80s for the weekend so again, much warmer than what we just got thru. As I have said often on-air, with the drought as many mild to cool days we can get is likely a good thing with ongoing water and fire concerns moving into the summer months. Early next week temps look to quickly warm Monday.