Students show their smarts in STEM exposition

Photo by: Jennifer Vasquez
Students participated in the the 37th annual Central Coast Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Exposition at Lompoc High School on Saturday.
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 18, 2022
Students in Lompoc got to show off their skills in STEM last weekend.

Several Lompoc schools participated in the 37th annual Central Coast Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Exposition on Friday and Saturday.

Schools involved included La Honda Elementary, Crestview Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary, Vandenberg Middle School, Lompoc Valley Middle School and Lompoc High School.

Lompoc High School hosted the event where the students shared science projects for teachers and judges to see.

Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers judged the projects and awarded the students.

Those who won received cash prizes for their work.

Judges gave out various awards, including the Natural Sciences Award, the Endeavour Center Award and the David Covell Aeronautical Award.

There was also a $500 scholarship that went to Vandenberg Middle School 7th grader, Sharli Syed.

