Sunny and warm weather continues through the weekend

Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

It's been great enjoying this week's warm weather, and if you're a fan of the sunshine, there's more to come!

First, let's talk about this morning's fog, which could affect your commute.

There's a dense patch of fog around the Santa Barbara area extending up to Santa Ynez. Be cautious on the roads and drive safely!

This afternoon, interior valleys will see temperatures climbing to the mid-80s, while coastal valleys will be slightly cooler at around 70 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Over at our western beaches, expect highs in the upper 50s with some broken clouds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, while we've had a few breezy days, you might still notice some wind, particularly in San Luis Obispo over the weekend, on Saturday in Santa Barbara and on Sunday in Santa Maria. The warm conditions in the inland areas should help balance things out, making the temperatures feel a bit milder.

Have a great rest of your week!