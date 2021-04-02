Temperature slide continues into early next week

The upper atmopheric ridge over the Central Coast for the majority of this week is collapsing and onshore winds have resumed, this cooled coastal areas today with some limited cooling inland. More of this trend can be expected thru the weekend.

The difference over the weekend will likely be more afternoon breeze, I think afternoon NW winds over the weekend will be 15-25mph at beaches and near coastal valleys. This breeze will help to clear the morning low clouds and fog likely at the beaches and near coastal areas.

Next week will see a common spring pattern of morning low clouds and fog with breezy afternoon winds, even windier than the weekend. This will keep temps in check, no warm weather (80s) like this week is expected.

My forecast took out rain chances early next week a few days back and I don't see any potential next week.