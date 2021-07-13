Temperature slide is underway for the interior

Patience has been required for people who live in the interior, we've already experienced a number of hot weather runs this year and one is just ending. The strong ridge of high pressure which forced the most recent heat wave is weakening.

At the coast we've seen plenty of marine influence, so it was the place to escape over the last few days. There was no feature strong enough to get the cooler air inland but with the ridge collapsing some cooler air will start to move. Tuesday is a bit of a transition day with 90s still on the way inland but Wednesday thru Friday temps will only peak in the 80s, below average for inland areas.

At the coast not much change, as I said before the marine influence was already in place and we'll see another round of night and morning low clouds with afternoon clearing this week.

Don't fall in love with the cooler inland temps this week, I can already see mid to upper 90s as early as Sunday and triple digits early next week.