Temperature warm mid-week

A cold front is passing us to the north and it is producing some NW winds of 15-25mph for the coast, with even higher winds in the SB county mountains into the early morning hours. Those winds are strong enough for an advisory.

A strong ridge of high pressure will strengthen over California offshore winds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning will drive warm temperatures with low to mid-80 in the coastal and inland valleys and 70s at beaches.

Lighter winds will help marine low clouds develop with areas of fog and mist and cooler temperatures near the coast Thursday into the weekend.

Mid-range models are showing some rain potential around the 10th, not a huge storm but something measurable is possible. The 15th looks like potential as well, but we are at the edge of the model, and forecasting based on that is generally unwise, but it is a time frame to watch.