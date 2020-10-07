Temperatures continue to slowly drop

At the coast there is plenty of marine cloud cover, and while some clearing is happening away from the beaches the marine deck is never far off. This has caused mild daytime highs, and for some beaches where the clouds are not clearing; cold highs in the 50s.

Not much change in that pattern into Friday.

Inland the high heat of the weekend has slowly faded away as temperatures draw closer to average. The reason for this has been the collapse of the upper level ridge.

The weather is changing as the weekend approaches. A trough of low pressure is swinging in from the Pacific. The big question for several days has been: what are the rain chances. If you have been following along, I've been honest that models have struggled with the notion and the confidence has been low. Today the models are in better alignment that the frontal passage will be lacking much moisture to work with. So, dry or at least mostly dry as the front swings thru early Saturday morning.

Maybe some drizzle or a few light showers but nothing significant. The passage will be while most people sleep so not much of a factor for the weekend forecast.

The larger issue is probably the increasing winds we'll see. NW winds will pick up to 15-25mph Friday and afternoon windy coastal conditions are likely into Monday.

A rebuilding ridge of high pressure takes place early next week for some night and morning offshore flow and some warming of temps, but extreme heat is not expected.