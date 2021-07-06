Temperatures heating up on the Central Coast

Things are heating up on the Central Coast. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from Friday morning to Monday evening in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

Conditions are expected to be dangerously hot with temperatures up to 108 degrees. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

High pressure will gradually build over the region through the week, leading to warming temperatures each day mainly away from the coast. The warmest days will likely be Friday through Sunday when excessive heat will be possible for interior areas. Low clouds and fog will be confined to the coastal plain and lower coastal valleys during the overnight and morning hours.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo it will be mostly clear in the evening with areas of low clouds and fog. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo it will be sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50's to lower 60's. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Tomorrow in Santa Barbara it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.