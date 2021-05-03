Temperatures peak Tuesday before leveling off

The Central Coast experienced quite a windy weekend, especially Saturday and temperatures dipped as expected. But the beginning of a new week is bringing a high pressure ridge building into Wednesday. This will crush the marine influence and temperatures will increase. For the Central Coast it really doesn't last for long however, looks like temperatures peak Tuesday and fade after that.

Inland temperatures actually look fairly warm into Wednesday but really most of the week levels off and becomes quite mild Wednesday into the coming weekend.

Today and Tuesday feature some decent offshore gradients which will drive the warm-up at the surface and limit the extent of any marine clouds, but over the following several days those winds become predominantly onshore.

I think the thing to watch will be the "May Grey", with onshore winds and some temperature inversion setting up some beach and near coastal valley clouds could start to linger. This is almost on cue as this feature is common to spring as seasonal weather features begin to set up.