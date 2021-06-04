Watch
Temperatures set to cool inland for the weekend

Amy Joseph posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde
June Gloom at Shell Beach
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 04, 2021
Onshore flow will be dominant over the upcoming weekend which will bring temps down, especially inland. The coastal changes will be muted because we've already been experiencing a lot of marine cloud cover and coastal influence all week.

It is a forecast you've heard before in June, night and morning low clouds and afternoon clearing at the coast with some beaches struggling to fully clear.

This sets the stage for 50s and 60s at the beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and inland temps will drop back into the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend.

A strong trough digs into the PacNW Monday as the upper low crosses SoCal all argue for cool temps Monday.

This inland cooling doesn't last forever, by the middle of next week temperatures look to warm again. Next weekend could be downright hot inland.

