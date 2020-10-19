Temperatures start this week much cooler

Coastal areas are seeing a lot of clouds to start the week. Onshore winds will create seasonal temperatures and marine low clouds with some areas of mist and fog in the morning and evening. The coastal areas will clear in the afternoon.

The marine layer is expected to move farther inland on Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures will cool to the low-90s in the inland valleys like Paso Robles. We will see low-80s in the coastal valleys like San Luis Obispo and 60s along the beaches.

A low-pressure system will move down the California coastline later on Thursday through Saturday. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southeasterly (onshore) winds, a deep marine layer, and areas of drizzle/light rain and cooler temperatures.