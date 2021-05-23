Temperatures to be the warmest on Monday, wind continues to be a concern

The wind continues to be a major concern as we head into a new week.

The primary areas of concern are Gaviota to San Marcos pass in Santa Barbara County. This means elevated fire danger, the possibility of downed tree branches, and potential driving hazards for big rigs.

Fire weather conditions will remain through Tuesday evening.

Gusty #sundowner winds with elevated fire weather conditions for southern Santa Barbara county thru Tue night. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass with gusts 35-50 mph. (late afternoon thru nighttime). #SBAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/CfR2KKoY3Z — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 23, 2021

As many of us get ready for the work week, keep in mind that Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

Paso Robles is expected to be in the lower 90s. Temps will dip to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week. Places like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara will be in the 80s at the beginning of the week and lower to mid 70s in some areas by mid-week.

Out on the water, there's a small craft advisory for the Central Coast until Monday at 3 a.m.

Have a great week!