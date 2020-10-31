Temperatures warm up through next week

Temperatures will remain warm through next week before a significant cool down next weekend.

There will be weak offshore winds each morning through Monday.

Breezy NE winds will likely continue for much of the foothills and mountains through today while an afternoon seabreeze is expected for the coast and adjacent valleys. Local gusts over 30 mph will be possible late tonight into Sun morning and again late Sun night into Mon morning for the usual wind prone areas.

The warm lower atmosphere and offshore flow will lead to very warm temperatures across the forecast area today. The warmest valleys and lower mountains should reach the upper 80's to mid 90's.

By Tuesday, the offshore flow will continue to decrease and this will allow some low clouds to form across the Central Coast. Slowly rising hgts in the wake of the upper low will allow a few degrees of warming across the interior while the decrease in offshore flow will bring an earlier arrival of the sea breeze and coastal and valley temps will cool 2 to 3 degrees. Max temps, however will remain 8 to 12 degrees above normal (2 to 5 degrees above normal for the beach areas).

Double digit cooling is on tap for Friday as a weak trough moves overhead and onshore flow develops.

Skies will likely turn partly cloudy as some mid and high level moisture moves in.

A big cool down is in store for the state next weekend with rain chances.