Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Templeton kicks off summer concert series

Concerts in the Park jam every Wednesday from 6–8 PM, June 11 through August 2
Templeton concerts.jpg
Templeton Community Services District
Templeton's Concerts in the Park run every Wednesday from 6–8 PM, June 11 through August 2
Templeton concerts.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Templeton is rocking Wednesday nights this summer as it kicks off its free summer "Concerts in the Park" music series at Templeton Park with Petty Party, a high-energy tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Concerts start each Wednesday at 6 pm, except on Wednesday, July 23.

Officials invite community members to bring their lawn chairs, grab a bite from local vendors, and sip beer, wine, or cocktails from Templeton Mercantile.

This year’s lineup features crowd-favorite acts like The Molly Ringwald Project, ghost/monster, Monte Mills, and Ras Danny Reggae.

2025 Templeton "Concerts in the Park" Lineup

  • June 11 – Petty Party (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute)
  • June 18 – ULTRA (Alt-Pop-Rock Dance Hits)
  • June 25 – Joy Bonner Band (Funky, Soulful, Rockin’ Oldies)
  • July 2 – Ras Danny Reggae (Authentic Jamaican Reggae)
  • July 9 – The Molly Ringwald Project (Rad '80s Tribute Dance Band)
  • July 16 – ghost/monster (Feel-Good, Upbeat Multi-Genre Rock)
  • July 30 – Josh Rosenblum Band (Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk)
  • August 6 – Talie & The Troublemakers (Dance Rock Multi-Genre)
  • August 13 – The Platinum Beat (High-Energy Hits Across the Decades)
  • August 20 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country, Old-Time Rock & Roll)

Templeton Park is located at 550 Crocker Street.

For more concert information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg