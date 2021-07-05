Watch
Templeton celebrates with annual 4th of July Parade

Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 00:48:53-04

The annual Tempelton Fourth of July parade was in full swing this year.

This year's theme was "Hometown Hospitality" and was sponsored by the Templeton Rotary Club.

Adults and kids of all ages came together to celebrate and participate in the event.

It ran from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and applicants were asked to make their displays American-themed.

The parade featured vintage cars, floats, motorcycles, law enforcement vehicles, and much more.

"It's a great turnout, I am glad to see the community altogether participating in a great event here and everyone seems to be having a good time," Paso Robles resident Kenneth Vermurlen said.

Other events in Tempelton for the Fourth of July included a pancake breakfast put on by the city's firefighter association and a concert following the parade.

