Temps continue to warm thru Thursday

A building ridge of high pressure is developing over the Central Coast and most of the West Coast today. This will produce more surface high pressure, clear skies and warmer temperatures.

The change in pressure results in wind and there is enough of that anticipated to re-develop in the passes and canyons of Santa Barbara county for a wind advisory to be maintained into early Thursday. NW to N winds of 20-30 could have gust potential of 50mph.

In terms of temperatures, we'll see more 60s and 70s at beaches with 80s in the coastal valleys in 90s in the interior valleys for the next few days before a weekend cool-down.

That weekend cool-down will happen as a tough bumps the ridge to the east, then the Central Coast will get in some southwest flow at the jet stream level. This time of year that typically produces milder coastal weather but inland areas look to maintain some warmth. I think we'll also see a good amount of high cloud cover which will filter sun and also draw temps down.

Early next week could be interesting at beaches, looks like another smaller ridge event is possible but minus the offshore wind component it could result in some stubborn low clouds at beaches but currently I am keeping the coastal valleys mild, near average, and inland warm.