Temps cool as marine layer returns

Lighter winds turned onshore this morning and the marine clouds firmed up at beaches and just off the coast of much of California.

Some decent warm air was still in place today in the interior valleys but elsewhere fairly mild.

More relatively light winds will help marine clouds hang around overnight into Thursday morning with a similar retreat from the coastal valleys to the beaches where it could linger or linger just off the coast.

This will also happen later Thursday into Friday morning but after that a dry cold front passes us to the north later Friday and will crank up the winds to 15-25mph at the coast, this will help mix out some clouds for the Central Coast later Friday thru the weekend. The exception would be the Southcoast where a SoCal eddy looks to push clouds up against the Southcoast.

Next week the winds back off again and between that and a continuing eddy circulation the beaches and near coastal valleys likely keep seeing marine layer.