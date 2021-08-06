Temps cool over the weekend

The Central Coast saw an interesting blend of weather this week: inland areas were warm with temperatures hovering around 100, but coastal areas generally stayed near averages.

We've had a few upper level ridge events this week but a larger trough in The West will encourage more onshore flow, deeper marine layer and cooler temperatures into early next week.

However temperatures will come up again the second half of next week, and looks like the door might be open to more monsoonal moisture to sneak back into California. It'll be a feature to watch later next week.