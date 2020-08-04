Temps have started to cool and will continue the trend for several more days

A trough digging into California deepened the marine layer over the Central Coast last night and not only are the interior valleys down around 10 degrees but the coastal valleys and beaches are also witnessing a minor temperature drop. This cooling pattern continues into Thursday.

Breezy winds this afternoon weren't quite enough to mix out the coastal clouds completely (there were plenty of gaps but also a rather solid deck of clouds off the coast).

Clouds will push back into the coastal valleys tonight and even into the interior valleys on Thursday morning with spots of mist and drizzle but stronger afternoon NW winds to 20-25 mph near the coast should allow for better afternoon clearing the next few days.

Inland temps drop another 7-10 degrees into Wednesday and bottom out Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s before rebounding into the lower 90s for the weekend. However another trough next week should keep temps from coming up too much. Coastal temps should stay in the 70s with beaches returning to the 60s and low 70s.