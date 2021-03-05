Temps set to cool for the weekend

Friday will be a nice day with sunshine after some areas of early low clouds both at the beaches and interior valleys. Enjoy the day because cooler weather is around the corner and some wind for the weekend.

There is a cold front that will march down the state on late Friday passing thru the Central Coast Saturday but doesn't look much much rain is possible. I think a few light showers are possible but I think most people will not see rain (best chance is north and at coastal areas or higher elevations). The larger impact will be wind on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday when NW winds 15-25mph are likely and some higher gusts are possible near the coast.

There is a high surf advisory which goes into place tonight and continues thru the weekend.

Next week looks unsettled with rain possible as early as late Monday, but likely Tuesday and Wednesday. These look like cold storms with rain accumulation likely but I don't see much heavy rain potential. Even if you look at the entire week cumulatively, on the high side one model likes 1" of rain with a lot less the further inland you go. Another model likes accumulations up to .50".

While this is significant it is not a season rain solution for the shortages. It has not been much of a rain season other than the huge late January storm. February was another historically dry month. Last February was essentially 0 and this year was less than .20" for most areas. We have not put back to back dry Februaries together in more than 150 years. I've seen forecasts for more rain than I am predicting at the moment, and I hope I see indications to increase the rain forecast but it is what it is at the moment but stay tuned.

Next week's weather pattern will definitely cool us to below average temperatures.