Temps slowly crawl upward with hot weather inland for the holiday weekend

After some early morning marine clouds along with some mist, we experienced some great clearing. I think we will see a similar pattern tonight with only partial development of the marine clouds with plenty of sun thru Tuesday but the marine cloud deck returning Tuesday evening.

From Tuesday evening thru the rest of the work week exect night and morning marine clouds backin up to the beaches where they should partially clear each day.

This pattern will produce mild beach temps in the 60s and low 70s with 70s in the coastal valleys. Inland temps will also slowly rise this week but not be extreme.

The reason for the mild temperatures is the trough over The West. The amplitude decreases each day this week so temps will slowly rise as high pressure builds. Temps don't really get hot until the weekend when a ridge to the east looks to back into California. Inland temps should hit the mid to upper 90s by July 4th while the coastal valleys remain in the 70s with beaches generally in the 60s.