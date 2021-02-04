Menu

Temps warm into the weekend

Donna Migliore posted this picture on facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
North County Lake View
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 19:11:43-05

High pressure will build over the region and more night and morning offshore winds are developing. I think they'll be locally strong and gusty, but currently there are no advisories.

More offshore winds again Friday morning but not as strong as the tonight into Thursday. The winds will turn back around in the afternoon. This pattern will be repeated into early next week.

Temperatures will crawl back into the 60s and low 70s by the weekend.

Onshore winds return Sunday and Monday, some marine re-development is also possible. A very weak system runs by the area Tuesday into Wednesday and could produce some drizzle or light showers but not a significant event. In fact, models show generally quiet weather into mid-month.

