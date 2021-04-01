Temps will begin a fade thru the weekend

More offshore winds on Thursday drove mild temps and clear skies for much of the area but that is about to start changing. As early as Friday morning more low clouds and fog are possible at coastal areas which will trim beach and coastal valley high temperatures.

This trend will continue thru the weekend as the large ridge over the region is replaced by SW flow aloft which is a mild direction for us. Onshore winds will be more dominant. Inland temperatures will remain warmer than the coast but also experience some cooling.

Winds over the weekend also look stronger with Saturday afternoon featuring NW winds 15-25mph at the coast, this will clear the skies but also keep temperatures down.

Next week looks breezy to windy and generally cool. I think most days will see night and morning low clouds but afternoon and evening NW winds at 15-25mph at the coastal areas. The rain forecast has changed. I always thought it was a low confidence event for Tuesday, now we are taking that out.

Questions remain about rain after that. Models are suggesting that something later next week is possible, but that is a new addition and it also comes with low confidence.

It should also be noted that the mid-month outlook also remains unclear. It is clear there will be activity in the Pacific but IF any of that comes out way is unclear. At times models show it and other runs place the activity too far west or north for rain. Stay tuned. The good news is there is activity out there to watch.