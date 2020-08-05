Temps will bottom out Thursday

We saw a lot of morning cloud cover today for the beaches, coastal valleys and even the interior. Skies did clear out nicely as the temperature inversion cap is very weak and breezy coastal winds helped mix everything out.

That said, onshore flow and an upper level trough will help to reform low clouds and push them into the coastal valleys again tonight into Thursday.

I think Thursday will be the coolest day in my weekly outlook since the trough over the area looks deepest, after that some weak rebuilding of the west coast ridge should take place.

That will slowly warm inland temps back up to the low 90s for the weekend. That warm-up gets inland temps back to near average (still a few degrees shy).

Next week models are showing another trough dropping into the Pac NW by Tuesday which will help temps drop again next week, but not as big a drop as we are currently experiencing.

Interestingly this is the time of year we can get both strong offshore winds or even the monsoon muggy air from the SW but neither have developed and no signs in the short term forecast of that happening. So mild looks like it will be the general forecast until we see something more dramatic shift the general pattern.