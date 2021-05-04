Temps will ease Wednesday

Interior areas Tuesday in the mid-90s will see temps slowly back off over the next few days while coastal valleys also experience temps dropping about 5 degrees into Wednesday and a few more degrees into Thursday. Beaches will see the return of more stubborn marine clouds Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure is producing the warm temperatures Tuesday but a broad trough of low pressure will approach the Central Coast for the second half of the week producing light onshore flow and more marine clouds.

The broad trough should hang around into the weekend with more on and off coastal clouds on generalized onshore flow.

Temperatures look to hover slight above average away from the beaches. I think the winds pick up later on this week to help clear marine clouds in the afternoons. Also looks like Santa Barbara could close the week with some Sundowner winds, something to watch as the week progresses.