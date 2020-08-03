Temps will start to ease off inland

Monday was another hot one for the interior valleys with 100+ temperatures for much of the SLO county interior.

Breezy coastal winds wiped out much of the marine layer off the Central Coast but some clouds were pesky off the Southcoast in southern Santa Barbara county.

The breezy coastal afternoon winds should continue through mid-week.

There is a wind advisory in place for Santa Barbara county's Southcoast passes, canyons and mountains. This is significant not only for the wind but the warm and dry air elevate fire risk.

Models suggest the marine layer clouds make a rebound tonight into Tuesday morning and mix out again Tuesday afternoon. The biggest change this week will be in the interior where cooler inland temperatures develop. There are two reasons for this, there is an upper low digging into California and the upper level ridge looks to migrate to the east.

The second half of the week will see a small temperature rebound, but inland temps look to stay below seasonal averages thru the upcoming weekend.