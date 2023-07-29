Tesla Takeover at the Madonna Inn this weekend

Tesla Takeover is happening at the Madonna Inn this weekend.

This is the 3rd year and it is estimated to bring in about 2300 attendees, with last year having 1300.

With the conclusion of day one, the event continues at 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday 7/29.

Elon Musk’s Mom will be speaking tomorrow. There are over 70 vendors, a kids' zone, and local food trucks.

The event is also donating part of the proceeds to 17strong a local nonprofit that grants Victory trips to those with terminal illness. Tesla Takeover donated $15,000 to 17 Strong.

President of Tesla Owners of Silicone Valley John Stringer says that “It's just the passion for Tesla when you drive these amazing vehicles, it really does change the way you look at what a car should be. But the Tesla community is very unique and different. I mean, people literally are coming to this event from all over the world.”

Tickets are priced from 45 to 65 dollars and can be purchased here