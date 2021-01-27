Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal SLO county

1:14am update from KSBY Meteorologist Dave Hovde:

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated very heavy rain falling in Cambria and Cayucos. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Additionally there are reports of debris in the roadway near the 46 and hwy 1 intersection.

Here is a Facebook Live from the 1am hour (apologize for some soft audio and framing but a chance to talk thru the information)

Yes, the northcoast has locations which have seen 10+ inches of rain.

Coverage from earlier today:

Rain began for the Central Coast Tuesday evening and it appears the forecast for an atmospheric river to park on the Central Coast is high. This has the potential to dump epic amounts of rain between now and Friday. Later today into Thursday appears to be the primary focus of rain.

Conservative estimates show at least 3-5" of rain but 5-10" looks more likely with some of the area hills in SLO county potentially experiencing 6-12+".

Clearly, this introduces serious flooding risks and a number of flood-related advisories have been posted. Remember that area flooding is cumulative but flash flooding can happen with little notice. You should never enter free-standing water nor attempt to drive-thru any moving water, a mere 18" of moving water can move a car off the tires.

Additionally, this is a serious wind storm as well. Combined with the weight of the water on trees the additional stress of 50mph wind gusts means falling trees or large branches are possible and so are power outage risks. You should be prepared for power outages and have enough food and water on stand-by as this is still a several day event.

Snow levels are moderately high for us at 3500-4000ft since we are in the focus of the atmospheric river which is wet subtropical air, but north of here, this storm will be an epic snowmaker for The Sierra with feet of snow on the way.

The storm winds down Friday and the weekend looks to have lighter winds and plenty of morning fog potential due to all the likely standing water.

Interestingly another storm arrives Monday and into Tuesday for more rain but nothing like the system which in a sense still has not delivered its worst yet.