SLO County Clerk Recorder's Office prepares on eve of recall election

The California Gubernatorial Recall Election is just hours away and county election officials are preparing for a large number of in-person voters.

September 14 is the last day to vote in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

"Recall Gavin Newsom!" said San Luis Obispo Resident, Cameron Westphal.

"We want our governor to stay there," said San Luis Obispo Resident, William Bradley.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Deputy Director, Helen Nolan said they have received about 91,000 ballots as of Monday, representing about 49% of the total voters in the county.

"We have about 39,000 Democratic voters that have voted, 29,000 Republicans and about 15,000 no party," said Nolan.

"If you want to vote in person, take your vote by mail ballot with you so you can turn that in at the polling place. It makes the experience a lot more streamlined and fast," said Nolan.

Though plenty of people are opting to vote in person, you can also still mail in your ballot or use a drop box.

"If you want to return your actual vote by mail just pop it in the mail, postage is paid, or any of our 17 ballot drop boxes around the county," said Nolan.

No matter your political affiliation, voters can agree on one thing.

"No matter who you're voting for we just need everyone to get out here and make a difference because that one vote could make a difference," said Westphal.

"Regardless of which side they're on, please, everybody vote. Vote yeah. Always vote!" said Bradley.