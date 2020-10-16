The cooling is starting, just slowly for some

This week ended hot again with much of the area well into the 90s again. There are signs of relief developing over the weekend. The ridge which generated the offshore flow this week is weakening and as it does winds will turn back around and have more of an onshore component.

More onshore win will bring marine cooled air back, this will impact beaches and coastal valleys first and the interior last.

Models are even showing a returning deck of marine clouds off the shore and impacting some beaches occasionally thru the weekend.

Early next week the ridge is pretty much gone but next week, though cooler, may still be a few degrees above average.

What is interesting is what models are suggesting at the end of the month to right around election day, a pattern shift which looks cooler and potentially wet.

These are long range forecasts but several models and model blends are favoring this at the moment.