The dry weather pattern looks to dominate most of January

This morning we had locally strong offshore winds and the temperature differences between the coast and interior areas was pretty large with coastal areas already seeing mild temps early.

Onshore winds return quickly as a front passes us over the course of the afternoon, 15-25mph winds with higher gusts will be the case into overnight. Winds turn back strongly offshore in the night and morning hours as early as Sunday.

This pattern will be repeated much of next week ensuring dry conditions with above average temps with much above average temperatures late next week when 80s are possible for some.

Unfortunately, we are already in a drought and this pattern will only deepen that designation.

High surf will continue to pound the Central Coast thru the weekend into early next week and advisories are extended until 1am Tuesday morning to cover the event.