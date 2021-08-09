The heat will return inland this week

We begin the week for the Central Coast with low clouds and fog near the beaches, returning during the night and morning hours for the coastal valleys. This has kept temperatures generally mild and should this week while inland areas brace for the return of 100+ degree heat Wednesday thru the coming weekend.

The reason for this is an upper-level ridge returns to The West. A lot of implications: it looks like not only will triple-digit heat return inland but the position of the ridge should allow a sub-tropical surge to bring muggy weather back to California. Most of this monsoon surge will be south and east of the Central Coast but some increase in dew point and high clouds are likely. I think the wind flow at the coast and beaches should pick up the surface winds a bit allowing for better clearing of low clouds later this week.

The larger question is how long does the warm air stick around? I think next week also looks warm, the Climate Prediction Center agrees and shows most of California in a likelihood to see warmer than average high temperatures next week. However there are some model runs showing a cooler turn, we should be pulling for that with the current drought and fire weather concerns. Right now I'd say my moderate confidence is in a warmer than average outlook next week. Stay tuned.