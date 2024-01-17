It may be hard to believe, but the Presidential Primary Election is nearly upon us.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to cast your vote on or before Election Day on March 5, 2024.

Right now, the San Luis Obispo County Elections office is in the final stages of ballot preparations.

Starting Monday, February 5th, both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Election offices will begin to mail official ballots and voter registration guides to all active registered voters.

And once in hand, SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano says, don't wait to return your ballot.

“Ballots get mailed out on the fifth and you can vote and return it the same day,” said Cano.

Starting February 6th through Election Day, ballot drop box locations will be open throughout SLO and Santa Barbara Counties.

Ballots can be returned by mail, ballot drop boxes, any polling place on Election Day or at the County Elections office. San Luis Obispo County has locations in SLO or Atascadero.

Not registered? Not to worry. There is still time.

The last day to register is February 20th. If you plan to *mail your registration forms - those must be postmarked by February 20th.

For those who missed the deadline, Conditional Voter Registration allows voters to register in person. The 14-day conditional registration period runs from February 21st through Election Day - and must be done in person at select locations.

Another option if you aren't registered to vote by February 20th - you can vote a provisional ballot at any polling place on Election Day. But that means your ballot will only be counted once you have been confirmed eligible to vote.

If you think you are registered, Cano says it doesn’t hurt to double-check your status.

“Confirm your registration, if you’ve moved, if you’ve changed your name, if you feel your signature has changed, contact us,“ said Cano.

Additionally, this is the only election where ‘party ballots’ come into play.

“There are three parties that do allow no party preferences to cross over and vote their ballot - the Democratic Party, the Libertarian Party and American Independent party," said Cano. "We can change your party affiliation for this election only. It wouldn't change it indefinitely unless you re-register.”

If you need to register to vote, click HERE.

Click HERE for the San Luis Obispo Voter Information Calendar and HERE for Frequently Asked Questions.

Click HERE for the Santa Barbara County Voter Information Calendar and HERE for general voter information.

