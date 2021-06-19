The temperature trend is down for the Central Coast

The Central Coast has returned to a more common look to end the week: heat inland and marine clouds at the coast. In the middle temperatures are mild.

Yesterday, Paso Robles Airport hit 109 degrees yesterday, breaking the previous daily record high of 104 set in 2017. 89 is an average daytime high.

The excessive heat warning is still in place into Saturday evening for the interior but temperatures are already trending downward.

There are two key reasons for the cooling. At the coast, onshore flow has returned. The record-setting heat earlier this week was driven by strong offshore flow. Inland it is the ridge of high pressure that drove the heat. That ridge remains but is slowly weakening. By early next week a trough digs in and not only will temperatures cool, but they look to actually be below average.

In the coastal valleys, wedged nicely in-between, we'll get night and morning clouds and afternoon clearing with milder temperatures.

Beaches face the potential for June Gloom on Monday (first full day of summer) through Wednesday.

Temps will be cooler across the board for much of next week but a rebuilding ridge will cause temps to pump up again late next week into the weekend, 100s could return inland.