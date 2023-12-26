'This is our family.' South County People's Kitchen hosts a Christmas feast

“There’s just so much love to give. That's all that's being given… love and support and kindness.”

Love and kindness, that is how Darla Lent embodies what she calls the true spirit of the season, By volunteering with her partner, Corey Pennington, at the South County People's Kitchen, an emergency food resource for the homeless and food-challenged people in the Five Cities community.

“We have not missed one meal in 32 and a half years," said Nancy Imwold, South County People's Kitchen Secretary.

That’s half a million meals served with unwavering commitment, and Imwold considers every person she serves to be family.

“Why am I dressed up? Well, I'm dressed up because this is our family. We're going to spend Christmas dinner with them," Imwold says.

And on this special Christmas Day, a dozen volunteers came together to provide not just a hot meal, but drinks, handmade toys, and an open seat for a hearty Christmas feast.

“You never know when you might be in here eating you know?” Lent said.

She was once on the receiving side of the meal table after being homeless. She says she found solace in the meals provided by this organization.

“It's made me realize how much love is in this community, too, you know?" Lent said with tears in her eyes. "And how much people do care about each other around here... I just wanted to be part of that."

In the true spirit of Christmas, volunteers like Donna Rude, who has dedicated more than 16 years of their time to the food kitchen, share the importance of love and giving back.

“To love one another and just share the love of Christ with everybody. This is our goal here today," Rude said.