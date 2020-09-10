Three more Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Three additional inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the results came after an outbreak that was discovered two weeks ago.

All three have remained under quarantine since then and are being closely monitored by medical staff.

One inmate who previously tested positive has recovered. Another was released by the court last Friday.

There are currently 42 active cases being monitored or treated at the jail.

Another 29 have recovered and 12 have been released from custody. One inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

