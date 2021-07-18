Thunderstorm potential increases wildfire ignition risk on the Central Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect through 10 am Monday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and the Ventura County Mountains. The warning was issued due to an increased threat of thunderstorms with potential for dry lightning and gusty winds.

As the monsoonal moisture interacts with an upper level disturbance off the coast, there is still the concern of lightning activity this afternoon into Monday morning.

Any thunderstorms that develop across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as the Ventura county mountains, will have a greater threat of drier storms mixing with wet storms along with gusty outflow winds, resulting in an increased risk of fire ignitions and rapid fire spread.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Expect lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Expect highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Expect to see lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Expect to see highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.