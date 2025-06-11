"Topping Off" ceremony marks milestone for Goleta Train Depot project 

The City of Goleta held a ‘topping off’ ceremony, with the placement of the final structural steel beam for the Goleta Train Depot.

This marks the completion of the construction project’s structural framing, a project that broke ground in September of 2024.

“The train depot is the first “from scratch building” that the city has undertaken to build, so this is doubly exciting for us all to be at the City of Goleta’s first “topping off” ceremony," said james Kyriaco, 2nd District Goleta City Councilmember.

A tradition in the construction industry, the "topping off" ceremony's final beam was signed by workers and project partners, who adorned it with symbolic elements like an evergreen tree for growth and good fortune, with both an American and a City of Goleta flag connecting the building to its community and identity.

“We are excited by the progress being made and are grateful for the ongoing dedication of everyone associated with getting us to this point in construction," said Mayor Paula Perotte, adding, "We can’t wait for the ribbon cutting ceremony next year.”

Work on the train depot will continue throughout the summer with the installation of internal framing, flooring, roofing, and all windows and doors. The project remains on schedule for full completion by early summer 2026.