Tuesday cold front looks very weak

Last week the area got hammered with between 3-15+" of rain. With that, all eyes were on the follow-up system for Monday or Tuesday. That storm has slowed down, now the frontal passage looks like Tuesday PM into Wednesday.

The track of the parent low looks far too north to give us much rain potential. I still think a few showers here and there but the totals are looking more likely to be under .15" than over. I think it is possible many folks miss out on this rain opportunity.

There are no advisories for the system. Temperatures look to rebound after the system departs. Even though the rain doesn't look like much we'll likely see a decent amount of cloud cover.

The system is out on Wednesday and some building high pressure likely gives us from NW winds of 15-25mph near the coast.

Night and morning offshore flow follow up for the balance of the week. We could even see plenty of 70s by the upcoming weekend. As we discussed last week, the climate models like more dry rather than wet weather for Feb.