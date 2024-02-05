Two large trees block both lanes on Storke Road in Goleta

Heavy wind and rain is hammering Santa Barbara County - causing flooding, road closures, boats running ashore, and fallen trees across the county.

Former fire paramedic and Goleta local Wyatt Brooks was on his way to lunch shortly after two trees fell across Storke Road.

"When the wind blows you gotta be ready for the possibility of a falling tree and have your chainsaw ready," said Brooks.

Trees can fall in seconds and without warning. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck stressed the importance of staying home during storms like this one.

"Usually, the soil fails rapidly and it comes right down in a matter of seconds and it can be deadly," said Safechuck

To avoid a dangerous situation, Captain Safechuck advises people not to park, walk, or drive near large trees during storms.

"When the tree initially fell down someone was driving Northbound on Storke and almost got hit by the tree. So we want people to know that you really shouldn’t be driving around out here. But if you do you need to be aware of the trees and how they can fall," cautions Safechuck

Stay home, don’t drive through flooded areas, and always be aware of your surroundings. For weather alerts visit readysbc.org