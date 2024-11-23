Two properties red-tagged after structure fire breaks out in Atascadero

Two properties were damaged after a fire broke out on the 5400 block of Hermosilla Avenue in Atascadero.

At 12:40 Friday afternoon, Atascadero Fire Department received a call about a structure fire on Hermosilla Avenue.

Neighbor Marty Parker said he heard a loud boom just before the fire broke out.

“There was an explosion in the back of this house. And then that's when we saw the smoke," Parker said.

Parker immediately ran to the scene at the sight of smoke.

"I saw the smoke. So I ran up four doors up from my house and the back side of this house was engulfed in flames," Parker said.

Fire officials say the fire originated at 5444 Hermosilla Avenue before spreading to the neighboring property 5424 Hermosilla Avenue.

The 5444 property is going to be red-tagged along with one of two units on the 5424 property.

Desmond Gaona, one of the residents at 5424 Hermosilla Avenue, climbed on the roof to help put out the fire before emergency crews arrived on scene.

"I was in my residence, smelled plastic burning, ran outside, tried to look at the source of the fire...I was at my next-door neighbor's house, which is very close to my residence. [I] grabbed a fire extinguisher [and] extinguished the entire extinguisher on the fire," Gaona said.

Batallion Chief Matt Miranda told KSBY that the fire was contained by 1:04 p.m and all residents were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.