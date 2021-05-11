Typical spring pattern locked in this week

The real trick with the forecast this week is not IF there will be marine low clouds and fog but how extensive it will be be daily.

If there is a trend it should be for slightly less by day into Thursday for a very minor warming trend.

The overall flow looks pretty weak which will likely keep marine cooling from getting very far inland, so inland locations will be warm while some beaches will be in the 50s.

Wednesday may not see as extensive coverage as early but Thursday looks to see a little better onshore flow so the valleys should see more of the marine later developing Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This should bring temps back a little here and there, nothing huge but the subtle nature of the marine layer is all this week's forecast is about.

Friday also features more marine influence, and some beaches may not clear.

An upper low will scoot over California this weekend for some cooling, modeling doesn't show any rain but it looks like a cold-core low and with that comes some instability. With the right kind of heating it could invigorate but again at this point modeling is not excited about it. Something to watch potentially however.