Update: Firefighters gain ground on Dolan Fire, now 57% contained

Firefighters are making good progress containing the Dolan Fire burning near Big Sur, according to US Forest Service officials.

According to authorities the Dolan Fire has burned 128,417 acres and is 57% contained.

Crews will work to contain the fire perimeter against heavy winds and hot conditions this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, likely reaching triple digits on Monday.

Extremely hot and dry conditions could mean pockets of heat ignite into flames and increase fire behavior.

Firefighters are using infrared technology to find hot spots and quickly put them out.

Evacuations:



The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation warning for Zone 28.

All other evacuations ORDERS and WARNINGS in effect.

For current evacuation information view the OES interactive map or call 211.

Closures:

