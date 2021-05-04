Vehicle fire burns quarter-acre off Highway 154 near Cathedral Oaks

Santa Barbara City and County Fire officials responded to reports of a vehicle fire north of Cathedral Oaks just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

County Fire officials say they responded with one engine before it was reported to have spread to nearby vegetation.

Santa Barbara City Fire arrived first and took on the vehicle fire. The County engine arrived after and knocked down the vegetation fire after it burned one-quarter of an acre.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.