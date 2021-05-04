Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Vehicle fire burns quarter-acre off Highway 154 near Cathedral Oaks

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Flames.png
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:27:09-04

Santa Barbara City and County Fire officials responded to reports of a vehicle fire north of Cathedral Oaks just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

County Fire officials say they responded with one engine before it was reported to have spread to nearby vegetation.

Santa Barbara City Fire arrived first and took on the vehicle fire. The County engine arrived after and knocked down the vegetation fire after it burned one-quarter of an acre.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7

Tokyo Olympics Learn More