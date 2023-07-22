Verizon Wireless customers dialing 911 in Santa Maria may not be able to reach the Police Department

Verizon Wireless customers dialing 911 in the city of Santa Maria may be unable to reach the Santa Maria Police Department. Calls will be routed to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office which may cause delays in emergency services.

In a tweet from Santa Maria PD they say “If (you) get an error message the City encourages (you) to use this alternate emergency number: (805) 925-2631 to be connected to the City’s emergency dispatch center at the Santa Maria Police Department."

If you want to reach the department for a non-emergency, you can do so by dialing (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.