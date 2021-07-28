Warm inland temps will fade a bit into the weekend

Inland temps will remain near 100 into the end of the week as high pressure aloft remains in place. There is some regional convection (isolated thunderstorm activity). These isolated showers and thunderstorms are generally at higher elevations in the Sierra and deserts of California and not a local threat.

There is still a large upper-level high-pressure circulation to our east which is sliding into the Central Plains but the western edge of it does skirt California and will continue to produce high temps inland and pump up higher than average local dew points. Away from the interior, the marine layer is around but it is shallow and the relief is best at the immediate beaches. Away from the beaches, even the coastal valleys are running a little warmer than average.

I think there will be a continued reason to watch the monsoon. There should be more activity in California into the weekend but likely too far east of the Central Coast. Looks like it will slide east over the weekend.

The longer-range looks to see more ridging over the region which should result in temps rising a bit next week, so not unlike today, we'll likely see more marine clouds limited to near beaches with inland areas warmer than average next week. Generally quiet weather.