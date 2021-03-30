Warm temperatures much of this week before some cooling this weekend

There is a ridge of high pressure over the Central Coast and most of The West. This will drive more offshore winds Wednesday and Thursday morning with onshore winds in the afternoon, but not particularly strong in either direction.

These offshore winds will produce mostly clear skies and warm temps.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80 in the coastal and inland valleys and high 60s to low 70s at the beaches.

The second half of this week we'll see more onshore flow which will allow marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist and much cooler temperatures to developed in the coastal regions.

The weekend looks cooler.

Stronger 15-25mph northwesterly winds on Easter Sunday will produce mostly clear skies.

A surface low-pressure system will be in northern CA later this weekend and Monday or Tuesday we could see a few showers, but models are not in great alignment. There appears to be a better chance mid-month but that's at the edge of the model and anyone betting on that has likely lost a few bucks here and there.