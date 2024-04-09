Watch Now
Warm temperatures this week but rain expected this weekend

Posted at 3:34 AM, Apr 09, 2024
Good morning Central Coast!

Before we get into the weekend forecast (which looks like a wet and windy one), lets focus on the warm temperatures we're about to experience this week in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Today will bring slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday - temps in the high 70s with some 80s possible, and some very clear skies. Beautiful day to spend it outdoors if I say so myself!

The warm temperatures are here to stay until Thursday when we'll potentially notice a slight dip and once again, we're expected to see some showers this weekend, so make sure you plan ahead for that.

The storm coming in isn't expected to be as cold as the system we saw last week. This system is also looking rather windy and wet. The Weather Prediction Center has an outlook of up to .50” but other models like up to 1.5” of rain, however it is still early to predict and might have to wait a few days for more agreement.

Have a great Tuesday!

